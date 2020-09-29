Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme celebrates exciting news during rare TV appearance The Hustlers star shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme is not only a talented singer, but an aspiring author too!

The 12-year-old is set to make a rare TV appearance on Tuesday, appearing alongside her famous mum on Today with Hoda & Jenna, to speak about the release of her debut book, Lord Help Me.

Emme's book hit the shelves on Tuesday morning, and is published by Random House.

The news was announced in May, and the pre-teen said in a statement at the time.

"In school, I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction, so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers.

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme has published her first book

"I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort."

The book is published in both English and Spanish.

The book idea has been in the pipeline for some time, and Emme was first pictured with a mock cover of her book in 2018.

Emme's parents J-Lo and Marc Anthony are incredibly proud of her

The Hustlers actress shared a picture on Instagram of her daughter, then ten, in the back of a limo on her way to a meeting with a publisher in New York.

J-Lo wrote: "It's a very special day. Me and Emme are off to our first book publishers meeting for an idea Emme had for a book."

Emme has been working on her book for many years

Emme's parents are both incredibly proud of her book deal, and shared their pride for her on social media back in May.

J-Lo shared a series of pictures of Emme and a preview of the book cover on Instagram, alongside the caption: "So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her first book LORD HELP ME!

"This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith. It’s not out until 9/29, but you can pre-order at the link in my bio."

J-Lo and Alex Rodriguez with their children

Marc, meanwhile, shared a series of throwback photos of Emme as a little girl, including one of her in his arms and another of her painting his nails, alongside a photo of the book cover.

He wrote: "How do you go from this.... To this... To This!!!! So proud of my beautiful Emme. You make daddy sooooooo proud. I already ordered mine...Check the link in my Bio."

