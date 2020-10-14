Marc Anthony shares new photo inside beautiful ranch – and he's not alone The award-winning singer is a father to six children, including twins with Jennifer Lopez

Marc Anthony has given fans another look inside his beautiful ranch, where he has been staying during the coronavirus pandemic. And in a recent photo, the Latino singer wasn't alone, and his guest caused quite a stir!

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme opens up about relationship with dad Marc Anthony

Taking to Instagram in the summer, the award-winning musician posted a picture of himself posing with a deer who was inside the living room with Marc.

"Sending love and good vibes from Bamboo and I," the dad-of-six wrote alongside the black-and-white image.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Marc Anthony shares glimpse inside his stunning ranch

Followers were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "This is the most beautiful thing," while another wrote: "Aww, so adorable Bambi." A third added: "Wow, what a beautiful photo."

Marc has been keeping good company over the past few months. The star recently shared a video of himself sitting outside in his sprawling grounds, looking happy and relaxed while holding two baby goats.

Marc Anthony was photographed with his new four-legged friend at his ranch

Addressing fans, he said: "These are the two new babies born on the ranch. We don't have names. They are five days old. So we are looking for names. They are two girls."

MORE: Marc Anthony reveals exciting news from inside his ranch

MORE: Marc Anthony shows support for Jennifer Lopez as she announces exciting news

One of the goats started to bleat, resulting in the singer to joke: "You sing better than me!" The singer's fans adored the sweet video, and many suggested names for the two baby goats.

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband is with good company!

One wrote: "How about Lulu after Emme?" referring to his daughter with Jennifer Lopez.

Another commented: "Ebony and Ivory – live together in perfect harmony." A third fan added: "I love this so much! So happy to see you in such a zen mode!"

READ: Jennifer Lopez looks incredible with Rapunzel-like hair extensions

These aren't the only animals that Marc has introduced fans to over lockdown. Back in April, the award-winning singer melted hearts after sharing a picture on Instagram of himself cuddling up to his puppy Gigi.

Marc has also been enjoying having his children come and stay with him.

Marc is a doting dad to six children

The star shares twins Emme and Max with ex-wife J-Lo, sons Cristian and Ryan with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and Arianna and Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

Marc previously opened up about balancing his busy work life with seeing his children. "I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible. Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind…

Marc with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez and their daughter Emme

"They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's sisters make rare appearance in emotional family video

Most recently, Marc's daughter Emme opened up about her relationship with her father while talking to Entertainment Tonight.

Describing her dad as a "loving father", she added: "He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.