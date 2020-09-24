It will no doubt be a long road to recovery for Simon Cowell after breaking his back in August, and while it has been going "slowly", the TV star has no doubt been left with some hope after finally seeing some progress.

According to his close friend Sinitta, the Britain's Got Talent star has seen a miraculous change in his wellbeing, almost two months after a bike accident broke his back in three places.

MORE: Simon Cowell forced to cancel Christmas plans



Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Simon Cowell's bike accident

Luckily for Simon, he was not "paralysed" after falling off his electric bike outside his Malibu home and has finally been able to "take a few steps".

"It was a serious accident. So for people who love him, like me, it was very, very scary," Sinitta told Entertainment Daily.

"He's taken some steps, so he has reassured himself that he's not paralysed. But he's got to take his time and get well."

Simon and Sinitta used to date

MORE: Simon Cowell suffers major personal loss

Over the past few weeks, Simon, 60, has been keeping a low profile at his home in Los Angeles following the accident. The dad-of-one underwent emergency surgery but is expected to make a full recovery.

At the time, the BGT judge reassured his fans that he was doing okay. "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted.

"I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

Simon was at his Malibu home with his family when the accident happened

The accident has forced Simon to miss out on this year's BGT semi-finals, with Diversity star Ashley Banjo stepping in for him on the judging panel.

While reports have indicated that Simon has been forced to pull out of filming altogether, HELLO! understands that no final decision has been made yet, and he could well make an appearance, likely via video link, later on in filming.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.