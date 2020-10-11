Amanda Holden pays tribute to Simon Cowell as he's too ill to send message for BGT final Simon Cowell is recovering in Malibu after breaking his back in a bike accident

Simon Cowell has been resting at home with round-the-clock care following his bike accident in August, which resulted in him breaking his back.

MORE: Simon Cowell is unrecognisable in epic throwback photo in the bath

The dad-of-one has been keeping a low profile ever since, but fans were hoping that he would make an appearance via video link on Saturday's Britain's Got Talent final.

However, the music mogul was unable to do so as he is still in recovery, but that didn't stop Amanda Holden from sending a special message to her friend to let him know that the judges were thinking of him.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Amanda Holden gives new update on Simon Cowell's recovery

Taking to Instagram after the winner, pianist Jon Courtenay, was announced, Amanda shared a photo of herself with Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon's replacement, Ashley Banjo.

Amanda Holden paid tribute to Simon Cowell on the BGT final

She wrote: "@bgt 2020 final family bubble (before anyone worries we've all been tested!) And love to @simoncowell miss you and congratulations to @joncourtenay and @antanddec."

MORE: Simon Cowell receives major news following bike accident

READ: Simon Cowell suffers major personal loss - details

Amanda is incredibly close to Simon and his partner Lauren Silverman, and took his place as head judge on BGT after his accident.

Simon has been missed by the BGT judges as he recovers in Malibu

The Heart Radio presenter appeared on Loose Women on Thursday to talk about the star's recovery and revealed that she was hopeful that he would be back on TV again in the not so distant future.

"I miss Simon like crazy, I think Ashely [Banjo] is doing a brilliant job but there's a lack of silliness, let's say," she said.

The X Factor judge turned 61 last week, and Amanda also told the panel that she had sent him a present, as well as a recovery gift when he first broke his back.

Amanda and her fellow judges at the BGT final

MORE: Simon Cowell's recovery takes an unexpected turn

"When he had the accident I sent him socks, Angel Delight, a book and Lego," she revealed, adding that for his birthday, she chose to send him flowers, so that Lauren could enjoy the benefits of them too.

When the news broke that Simon had broken his back, the dad-of-one reassured his fans that he was doing okay.

Simon is being looked after by partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric

"Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted.

"I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.