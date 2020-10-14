Jessica Simpson's husband, Eric Johnson, is one lucky man!

The fashionista shared a snapshot of her latest date-night outfit on Instagram and she looks out of this world.

Jessica, 40, gave fans a sneak peek at her rather risky outfit and captioned the snapshot: "Pandemic date nights look a little different these days. No pants required."

The mum-of-three was referring to the fact she was wearing just a bodysuit and zebra print heels.

Her fans couldn't wait to tell her how "gorgeous" she looked and bombarded her with compliments about her sultry selfie.

"Finally, a positive to this pandemic," wrote one enamoured follower. "What the heck are you doing to look so freakin fantastic?" asked another.

Jessica modelled some of her own clothing line

Jessica - who was modelling clothing from her line - has indeed been working hard to get back in shape after the birth of her third child, Birdie, one.

She shed 100 pounds by following a healthy diet and fitness regime which she's kept up.

Jessica opened up about her body image, her mental health, and her weight in her memoir, Open Book.

She revealed she became addicted to diet pills after being told by a record label to lose 15 pounds when she was 17 years old.

At the time she dropped to 103 pounds!

Jessica has worked hard to get back into her old jeans

Nowadays Jessica keeps her body in check in a healthy way and with the help of celebrity personal trainer, Harley Pasternak.

He encourages Jessica - who is also a mum to Ace, seven, and Maxwell, eight - to eat three, healthy, protein-filled meals and two snacks per day.

She doesn’t deprive herself entirely of the foods she loves and Jessica has several cheat meals throughout the week.

He told E News: "It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise."

Whatever she is doing suits her!

