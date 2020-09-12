Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause looks incredible in a bikini ahead of DWTS debut The reality TV personality was married to Justin Hartley

Chrishell Stause is busy working her body to the max as she rehearses for her debut on Dancing with the Stars, but one look at her bikini body proves she’s already in terrific shape.

The Selling Sunset star, 39, shared a swimsuit snapshot to Instagram posing on a yacht during a summer break and her physique is flawless.

Wearing a red two-piece Chrishell smiled for the camera alongside her co-stars Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald, and Amanza Smith.

RELATED: The famous exes and partners of the stars of Netflix's Selling Sunset

Loading the player...

WATCH: Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause gives a behind-the-scenes look at her DWTS rehearsals

Chrishell credits hardcore workouts for her body but says there is one thing she cannot do when it comes to dieting… a juice cleanse.

"I need food," she told New You. "Even if I have to eat healthily, and eat things which aren’t super fun, I need to eat. I can not juice. Never in my life will I do that again."

MORE: Erin Andrews speaks out about Tyra Banks replacing her on DWTS

Erin and her Selling Sunset co-stars

As for her favourite exercise class?

"I like Barry’s Bootcamp," Chrissy revealed. "It’s kind of like half treadmill, half-floor work and they kick your butt and it’s not that fun but you’re glad when you’re done."

Chrishell has also been sharing videos and photos of her DWTS rehearsals and looks to be growing in confidence ahead of the 14 September premiere.

RELATED: DWTS host Tyra Banks shares her most inspiring swimsuit shot yet

Chrishell is excited about her DWTS debut

But admits she was hesitant to join the show after she suffered heartbreak in her personal life.

"There was definitely that moment where something so unexpected — where you have that moment of pause," she told Us Weekly. "But if I’ve learned anything this year in losing my mum, is that life is short. We don’t know how long we’re here for and you have to make the most of it."

Chrishell and ex-husband Justin Hartley two months before he filed for divorce

Chrissy has also been going through a devastating divorce after her husband of just a few years, Justin Hartley, blindsided her with the divorce filing and informed her over text, last November.

“Listen, I’ve already fallen flat on my face in front of America already, so I really got that out of the way," Chrishell told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "I don’t have anything to lose, so it’s only going up from here!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.