Jessica Simpson shows off toned legs in bodysuit and boots

Jessica Simpson has worked seriously hard to get in shape and when she showcased the results of her healthy regime on Instagram recently it left fans lost for words.

The fashion entrepreneur, 40 - who lost 100 pounds after the birth of her third child - shared a show-stopping selfie, much to the delight of her 5.5 million followers.

Wearing a white bodysuit and boots from her own clothing line Jessica posed on a green chair in her showroom.

She had her bare legs crossed and was gazing off into the distance. Her fans went wild not only for her outfit but for her healthy physique too.

Jessica - who has three children, Maxwell, eight, Ace, seven, and Birdie, one, with her husband, Eric Johnson - worked with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak to transform her body.

He revealed their healthy regime to E: "It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise."

Jessica looked amazing

Instead Jessica - who weighed 240 pounds after Birdie's birth - worked up to 14,000 steps a day and worked out with a trainer three times a week.

Harley also encouraged Jessica to eat three, healthy, protein-filled meals, and two snacks per day. But allowed several cheat meals throughout the week, so she didn’t feel deprived.

Jessica admits she feels fantastic, but also insists she still gets insecure.

Jessica and Eric are parents to three children

"I'm always open about my insecurities," she told Good Housekeeping. "I think it's important to not ever have to come across as perfect. We all have our flaws.

"I think being open about our flaws is a beautiful thing. It doesn't put everything up on a pedestal. Those broken moments or where you're searching to better yourself are the beautiful moments to me."

