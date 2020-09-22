Piers Morgan has given fans a glimpse of his beautiful garden in a new snapshot shared on Instagram. The Good Morning Britain star wowed his followers with the photo, which showcases a manicured lawn and beautiful flower beds.

Stealing the show, however, is a large cinema screen that has been erected on the grass, ready for the family's "movie night".

"How big is the remote?!" one fan asked, while another joked: "Can I book two tickets please… xx." "Gorgeous garden," a third told the star.

Piers, his wife Celia and their daughter, eight-year-old Elise, largely divide their time between two beautiful homes – a city townhouse in west London and a country retreat in the sleepy East Sussex village of Newick.

Piers Morgan gave fans a look at his "movie night" set-up

He also owns an incredible £4.2million home in Hollywood, which boats features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an indoor bar, an enormous walk-in wardrobe, an outdoor swimming pool, a dining room, a kitchen and a living room.

TV presenter Piers, 55, is a proud father to four children. He shares three sons with ex-wife Marion Shalloe: Spencer, Stanley, 23, and 19-year-old Albert.

The star shares daughter Elise with his wife Celia Walden

Over the summer, the Morgan clan all headed off on holiday together to St Tropez – although they were forced to cut their vacation short as a result of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Sadly, the family were also targeted by thieves while in France, with Celia revealing that thieves broke into their holiday home in Cote d’Azur while they slept.

Piers is also a father to three sons

"I knew the second I walked into the sitting room that something was wrong," Celia wrote in the Telegraph. "It was 6.15am on Thursday, and the last day of our holiday in the South of France. The previous night had been spent getting our rented house ready for 'check-out' – but the place was a mess.

"My handbag was upside-down on the sofa, the box I keep my jewellery in lying empty beside it. And there was something else. I was the first up, but the air felt different, as though something or someone fast-moving and violent had passed through it. It felt like a room that had only recently been vacated."