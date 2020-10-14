Shock as Good Morning Britain is gatecrashed by unexpected visitor Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were surprised live on air

Good Morning Britain welcomed an unexpected visitor on Wednesday's live show. Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid and their team were joined by a little mouse, who had found its way inside the ITV studio.

Weather presenter Laura Tobin managed to capture a clip of the mini interloper, which she shared on her Twitter account. "There is a tiny mouse in the @GMB studio. It's really cute!" Laura, 39, wrote.

"Please tell me Piers is squealing and standing on his chair," one fan wrote in reply, while another confessed: "Eeeeekkkk!!!!! I'd be curled up in the foetal position hyperventilating in a corner in a full blown sweat shaking like crazy. I'm soooooo petrified of mice."

WATCH: Good Morning Britain gatecrashed by unexpected visitor

It was Piers who first revealed the mouse's presence. "Dramatic breaking news, there's a mouse on the studio floor, everybody shrieks and wails," he announced to viewers. "There has been a lot of drama here during the commercial break.

"It's hiding under of the cameras – we just don't know which one!"

Turning to co-star Ranvir Singh, he remarked: "Ranvir, you're terrified of mice, how can you be scared of a mouse?!"

Wednesday's live show was interrupted by the little mouse

Strictly 2020 contestant Ranvir replied uneasily: "I don't like it, Laura screamed and I saw it scurrying around, I had one in my house once."

Piers then jokingly shared some potential names for the rodent – including BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been boycotting GMB.

Piers' rivalry with Dan is well documented. Earlier this month, Dan took to Twitter to celebrate his morning show’s high ratings.

BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker and Lousie Minchin

"Great news from the boss of #BBCBreakfast. Good to know the show is so popular despite stiff competition from 'Everybody Loves Raymond' and 'Paw Patrol'," he wrote. "Thanks for watching."

It didn't take long for Piers to respond. "Here's the real news: Yesterday, @GMB was UP by a massive 47% in viewers year-on-year (& 37% in audience share)," he said. "You guys @BBCBreakfast were down by 9% (& 2% in share). The stats don't lie, Daniel. Looks like Everybody Loves Piers & Susanna!"

