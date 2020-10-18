Elizabeth Hurley, 55, poses in just a jumper – and looks stunning The star is currently in Latvia filming The Piper

Elizabeth Hurley is loving autumn and everything that comes with it – mainly the warm high neck jumpers!

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shares stunning beach bikini photo

The 55-year-old actress couldn't help but celebrate the new season by posing in the cosiest of jumpers, whilst showing off her toned legs.

"Perched on my window sill in glorious Riga. Week two of shooting my new movie The Piper #coldweatheriscoming #lovelatvia," she told her 1.7 million followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH Elizabeth Hurley exercise in her bikini

Of course, her fans were quick to compliment her sensual snaps, with one writing: "Great legs!" whilst a second added: "Beautiful and elegant like never before."

A third remarked: "Beautiful and ageless."

READ: Elizabeth Hurley unveils glamorous lockdown hair transformation

Latvia will no doubt be a welcome change for Elizabeth, who spent the whole of lockdown at her country home in Herefordshire with eight people.

The model looked stunning in a gorgeous cashmere jumper

The model and swimsuit designer spoke to HELLO! back in April and revealed she was staying at the house with eight family members and friends, including her son Damian and widowed mother Angela.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Elizabeth also confessed she had been getting organised by dividing up family tasks, even drawing up a written plan. "We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet. I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don't turn into couch potatoes."