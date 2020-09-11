Elizabeth Hurley shares funniest video for ex Hugh Grant’s 60th birthday The Love Actually star and Elizabeth dated for 13 years

They haven't been a couple for 20 years, but Elizabeth Hurley proved that she and Hugh Grant remain the best of friends after sharing a touching tribute to the actor to mark his 60th birthday.

Elizabeth posted a hilarious video to Instagram, which showed Hugh – who celebrated the milestone on Wednesday – famously dancing around 'No10' in a clip from his starring role in the film Love Actually.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian celebrates incredible news

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley exercises in her bikini

"A belated (because it took me two days to work out how to screen record) Happy 60th Birthday to the glorious Hugh Grant - a magnificent addition to the human race- even though he looks like a monkey. (love) you forever xxxx," the 55-year-old wrote.

Elizabeth's followers were quick to reminisce about Hugh's cult cinematic moment. "Wow 60! that dance is legendary," said one. "Hahaa love the footage you chose! Brilliant moves," added another.

Elizabeth Hurley delighted fans with this clip of best friend Hugh Grant

Elizabeth and Hugh started dating in 1987 after meeting on the set of a Spanish production titled Remando Al Viento, in which he starred as Lord Byron and she was cast as Byron's former lover Claire Clairmont.

They dated until 2000, when they amicably split, and have remained close friends ever since. Hugh is the godfather to Elizabeth's 18-year-old son Damian, and she is the godmother to one of Hugh's five children.

The couple dated for 13 years before their amicable split in 2000

Speaking to chat show host Jonathan Ross about their friendship in 2017, Elizabeth said: "He lives next door to me and he’s godfather to my son and I'm godmother to one of his children.

"We've been apart longer than we were together. We were together for 13 years and then we've been best friends for 15."

Hugh, meanwhile, spoke about their bond during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2015. Asked by the host why it didn't work out for the pair, he replied: "Well, the funny thing is, it did. She's still my absolute best friend. She's my number one person I call in a crisis."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.