Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son Damian Hurley has been signed by IMG models.

The young star shared the incredible news on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white headshot along with the caption: "v excited to be joining IMG. @IMGModels."

Needless to say, Damian's 87,000 followers were over the moon for him, and rushed to the comment section of his post to congratulate the teenager.

"Congratulations! It’s been a long time since someone so striking has hit the front pages!" wrote one, with another adding: "Congratulation and this is a wonderful black and white photo."

Damian shared the incredible news on Instagram

Proud mum Elizabeth was quick to share her son's exciting news. Posting his headshot on her Instagram Stories, the star wrote: "How quickly they grow up."

IMG models also has the likes of Bella and Gigi Hadid, Barbara Palvin and Ashley Graham on its books, so it's safe to say that Damian is in good company!

Elizabeth often shares her son's achievements with her fans on social media, and just last month took to Instagram to gush about his impressive modelling work for makeup mogul Pat McGrath.

Posting a photo from the shoot of her son posing alongside Irina Shayk, she wrote: "Proud Mama had to post this ravishing shot of my son @damianhurley1 with the gorgeous @irinashayk for the new @patmcgrathreal campaign shot by Steven Meisel."

Damian was one of the first to comment, writing: "Aaa I love you," while Pat herself replied: "Sending you both love."

Damian also shared pictures from the campaign on his Instagram page, writing in the caption: "The breathtaking @IrinaShayk and I for my favourite Aunty @PatMcGrathReal, directed by the extraordinary #StevenMeisel."

We can't wait to see photos from his very first campaign as an IMG model!

