Elizabeth Hurley unveils glamorous lockdown hair transformation

Elizabeth Hurley has showcased her new look on social media over the weekend after taking her first trip to the salon since the lockdown restrictions were lifted. The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting in the hairdresser chair at the Chelsea branch of Paollo Sagerah, alongside the caption: "Finally!!!" The mother-of-one's hair was treated by Paollo himself, who also posted the same picture of them together on the salon's official Instagram page, who gave details on Elizabeth's new look, having added some rich brunette hues to her hair. "Cinnamon Browns on for the stunning @elizabethhurley1," he wrote alongside the image.

Fans were quick to compliment Elizabeth's new look, with one writing: "She looks absolutely amazing," while another wrote: "Can't get any better, amazing!" A third added: "She's gorgeous!"

Paollo is a sought-after colourist with an impressive celebrity client list, and has branches across the world, in Dubai, Miami and Brazil.

Until recently, Elizabeth had been isolating with her family, including son Damian Hurley, at her country home in Hertfordshire. The pair were joined by seven other people.

Elizabeth opened up about her experience in lockdown in an interview with HELLO! in April.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview.

"There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

The star added that during their time together, everyone had been given a designated task to do to help keep things organised.

"We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet. I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry," she said.

"If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don't turn into couch potatoes."

