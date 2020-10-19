Phillip Schofield admits he's 'still confused' after coming out as gay The This Morning presenter revealed his sexuality in February

Phillip Schofield has admitted his head is "just as muddy" as it was before he came out as gay earlier this year. The This Morning star was chatting to Fearne Cotton on her podcast, Happy Place, when he confessed he is still "confused" about his sexual identity.

"I'm still learning what effects that has on my life and the life of those around me," said Phillip, who released an emotional statement revealing his sexuality in February. "Do I know who I am? No. I think if I'm honest, looking you right in the eye now, I'd say I'm still pretty confused."

Adding that his head is "just as muddy as it was before," the father-of-two, who married wife Stephanie Lowe in 1993, said: "I'm happy with who I am, I'm not happy with the damage it causes."

The family man continued: "I know that I don't want to hurt anyone anymore than I've already hurt them, but I also know that we are, us four, the same but different, and we're finding our way."

Phillip, 58, saw two psychiatrists and one psychologist to help him come to terms with his sexual identity, but confessed that therapy "wasn't for him". "I just remember… 'your hour is up,'" he said. "I have stripped myself totally bare, I am weeping, my face is blotchy, I have red eyes and your time is up and the next thing you know you're out on the street."

The TV star came out as gay in February, first by releasing an emotional statement on Instagram and then appearing on This Morning where he was interviewed by his co-star and close friend, Holly Willoughby.

The father-of-two said his wife Stephanie is "astonishing"

Praising his wife Stephanie, Phillip said on the ITV show: "She's amazing, she's incredible, there's no one in my life who would have supported me, as a wife the way she's supported me, she's astonishing, literally astonishing."

He added: "All you can be in your life is honest with yourself and I was getting to the point where I knew I wasn't honest with myself. I didn't like myself very much, so when is the right time to do it? And you know as a family, you know it is the right time."

