Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos opened the doors to their bedroom and shared a sultry selfie on Instagram from the comfort of their very own bed!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host gave fans get a sneak peek inside her boudoir with a photo alongside her shirtless husband.

While fans were quick to compliment Mark on his toned physique many were more worried about what their daughter, Lola, would think.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside her bedroom

Because the couple's middle child has been pretty vocal about her mum's hunky snapshots of Mark and went as far as to brand the "thirst trap" photos "disgusting".

Kelly even revealed Lola - who has a comical relationship with her mum - had unfollowed her because of her posts, although Lola denies it.

Fans were quick to voice their concerns over Kelly’s latest post and wrote: "Only here for Lola's comment," wrote one, while another said: "Lola will love this."

Kelly shared the snapshot in bed with her husband

The photo was a throwback photo and Kelly captioned it: "One year ago and still a full #humpday #mood. This man eats #pbandj"

Kelly and Mark are currently spending four months apart as he shoots his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver, and Kelly continues to work in New York.

Kelly, therefore, had to spend her 50th birthday on 2 October without her husband, but she did get a beautiful gift and tribute from him, as well as a live chat with him on her show.

Kelly embarasses her daughter with hunky photos of her dad

Her children also recorded a sweet and hilarious video for her to be played on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

While she was touched by the message she admitted to her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, that she had been mean to them when she didn't know what they were doing in her house.

"I was like, 'What are these kids doing back in this house bringing COVID into my house?'" she said. "Now I feel bad and I'm sorry everybody."

