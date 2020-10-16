Nicole Kidman quizzed on marriage to Keith Urban by 'toughest’ interviewer ever The star has been married 14 years

Nicole Kidman has decades of interview experience behind her but on Thursday she shared video of her "toughest" grilling to date and you won't believe who was behind the camera.

The star landed in the hot seat to be quizzed as promotion for her upcoming show, The Undoing, but one of the first questions fired at her was about her relationship with husband, Keith Urban.

So who was the man trying to get Nicole to dish the dirt? None other than her co-star, Hugh Grant.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman is grilled by Hugh Grant about her marriage to Keith Urban

The pair interviewed each other for Marie Claire and Nicole shared behind the scenes clips on Instagram and captioned the footage: "By far the toughest interviewer I've ever had," and followed it up with a winking emoji.

In the video, Hugh jumped in and demanded: "Nicole, tell us some really intimate and personal things about your private life."

The actress took it all in her stride and said: "I knew you were going to do that."

But Hugh didn’t let up and plowed forward with another tough question: "How's your marriage?"

Nicole was quizzed about her marriage to Keith Urban

However, Nicole still didn't take the bait and just laughed and told Hugh: "Just stop it."

In fact, in the full interview, Nicole fires back at Hugh telling him her marriage is "very good actually" before asking him about his to Anna Ebertstein.

Hugh also gave his relationship a thumbs up and said: "Very good, yes, Magnificent. Thank you."

The pair then discussed meeting at the Ivy Restaurant in their twenties when Hugh was dating Elizabeth Hurley and Nicole’s date was her sister, Antonia.

Hugh revealed he couldn't understand a word Nicole said because she was speaking a secret language with her sibling.

Nicole shared a scary look from her upcoming show The Undoing

"You were very intrigued by [it]" Nicole said.

"I still am, to this day," admitted Hugh.

The pair play husband and wife in the HBO psychosocial thriller mini-series which is set to debut on 25 October.

