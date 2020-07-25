Courteney Cox's sadness as she is forced to be apart from Johnny McDaid on his birthday The couple have been apart for 133 days due to COVID-19

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have been apart for over four months, but that didn't stop the Friends star from giving him a birthday to remember.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, on Johnny's 44th birthday, the actress shared a photo of the two enjoying a Zoom call and told her 9.8 million fans: "It's been 133 days since we were last together. COVID sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) Zoom date today. I miss you madly. #myone."

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid during their birthday Zoom call

Courteney's friends and fans were quick to send her uplifting messages, with Isla Fisher commenting: "Happy Birthday sweet Johnny. Sacha and I miss you," whilst Debra Messing added: "Awwwww. Beautiful couple."

Back in May, the 56-year-old spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about being apart from her partner, revealing that it was "hard".

"I have not seen him for so long," she told Ellen on her daytime chat show. "We spend a lot of time on Facebook but I just miss his physical touch. This is hard."

Despite being far from her partner, the actress has been surrounded by close friends

Explaining why they were both in different countries, she explained: "He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England. Then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine."

The couple first began dating in January 2014 and were engaged six months later, before ending their engagement in late 2015. However, in April 2016, Courteney and Johnny, who is in the band Snow Patrol, were pictured together again at London's Heathrow Airport and have been dating ever since.