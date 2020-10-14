Who is Dominic West's wife Catherine Fitzgerald? Everything you need to know The couple have been married since 2010

Dominic West's wife found herself inadvertently in the spotlight this week, after her husband was spotted in an embrace with Lily James during a break in Rome. Since then, Dominic and Catherine Fitzgerald have put on a united front, appearing in front of the cameras on Tuesday to confirm their marriage is "strong".

MORE: Lily James reappears and is all smiles as Dominic West and wife show united front

But who is Catherine, and what do we know about her romance with Dominic? Here's everything you need to know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lily James's starring role in Rebecca

Early life and family

Catherine, 49, is a member of the FitzGerald family, an Irish royal and aristocratic dynasty. She was raised from the age of three at the ancestral home, Glin Castle, along with her two younger sisters, Honor and Nesta.

MORE: Inside Dominic West and Catherine Fitzgerald's home, Glin Castle

Work

The mother-of-four is a landscape designer and gardener. She has taken on a number of landscaping projects, including Hillsborough Castle and Holland Park Avenue, and has also worked on the gardens at her family home.

Catherine and Dominic have been married since 2010

Has she been married before?

Yes. In October 1995, she married Edward Lambton, Viscount Lambton. They were divorced in 2002.

MORE: Lily James makes surprising revelation about growing up

How did Catherine and Dominic first meet?

Catherine and Dominic first met as students at Trinity College in Dublin. They split up after attending university, and the actor went on to date Polly Astor, with whom he shares a daughter. Catherine and Dominic rekindled their relationship and went on to marry.

The couple pictured together in 2009

She previously told the Belfast Telegraph: "We went out together for six months, and we had great fun. He actually came to my 21st here [Glin Castle], then he left and we split up. Our best friend was also at Trinity with us. We all went on to have separate lives, but were linked through our best friend, Dominic Geraghty, also an actor.

MORE: Who is Lily Allen's husband? Everything you need to know about Stranger Things star David Harbour

"Dominic (West) had a daughter with a friend of mine, Polly; and I got married, but that didn't work out. And I went to (the Royal Horticultural Society's garden at) Wisley, and did all this garden stuff and retrained. Then, when Dominic was doing The Wire, we met again through our friend Dominic (Geraghty); I was 32 then. I feel so lucky."

Marriage to Dominic

The couple were married on 26 June, 2010 in a Catholic ceremony at the Church of Immaculate Conception in Limerick.

Dominic is a proud father to five children

Children

Catherine and Dominic together share four children: Dora, 13, Senan, 10, nine-year-old Francis and Christabel, five. He is also a father to 22-year-old Martha.

MORE: Meet the Loose Women's famous other halves

Where do they live?

The family split the majority of their time between their home in Chippenham in Wiltshire, a three-storey residence in Shepherd's Bush, and Glin Castle in Limerick.

Catherine and Dominic have put on a united front this week

Following the death of Catherine's father in 2011, the castle was put on the market, but failed to sell, so she and Dominic bought it. The castle, which has 15 bedrooms, can now be rented out for weekends with full catering on site, as well as cookery demos, archery, clay-pigeon shooting, casino nights, and talks on the colourful history of the castle.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.