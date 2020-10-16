Amanda Holden films her mammogram for incredible cause The BGT star took to Instagram

Amanda Holden has filmed herself having a mammogram in a bid to raise breast cancer awareness.

Sharing the video on Instagram in collaboration with Heart Radio, Amanda explained to her millions of followers that she wanted to highlight the fact that "one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast camera, however, 50% fail to notice the early signs of the disease".

However, Amanda added that "regular mammograms offer the best results for early detection".

In the clip, the famous mum could be seen with her clothing folded down to her waist as a nurse carried out the examination.

WATCH: Amanda Holden films herself having a mammogram

"My boob is now on a black metal plate," the BGT judge could be heard saying as she talked her fans through the process.

"It's going to squish my boobies in there, and give them a good old look."

Amanda hoped to encourage other women to book in for mammograms

Following a loud beep Amanda assured her followers: "That was really quick."

Alongside the important video, Amanda wrote in full: “My boobs always seem to be in the headlines for silly reasons so I hope that changes today as I document my own mammogram with @thisisheart to highlight that 1 in 8 of us women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during our lifetime. Worryingly 50% of us fail to notice or know the early signs of the disease.

"Regular mammograms, in addition to our own personal checks, offer the best results for early detection as they can highlight problems up to three years before anything can be felt through our own examination.

"We’re all different shapes and sizes and experience things differently but for me the check-up was quick and easy and potentially saved my life.”

