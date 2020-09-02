Amanda Holden in total shock as she is surprised live on air Friday is a big day for the BGT star

Amanda Holden was in for a big shock this week! The Britain's Got Talent star took to Instagram to share a short clip showing the moment she was surprised live on air by her Heart FM co-host Jamie Theakston.

Watch: Amanda Holden surprised live on Heart FM

During the video, Jamie and Amanda celebrated the news that her brand new single, With You, is set for release on Friday – coincidentally on the same day that her fellow BGT judges, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell's stand-in, Ashley Banjo, will all be on the show.

Amanda pictured with her BGT co-stars

"I've got a little surprise for you Amanda," Jamie told her. "On Friday, when the Britain's Got Talent judges come in, it's also the day that your new single, With You, is out, and I thought, why don't we play for the very first time your single. But not only that. Why don't we play it in front of the Britain's Got Talent judges and then they can critique your brand new song."

"That's made me need to go to the toilet!" Amanda responded with a laugh, as she held her head in her hands. "Thank god Simon's not there!"

The star has been married to Chris Hughes since 2008

Amanda's new track follows her charity single, a cover of Over the Rainbow, which was released earlier this year to raise funds for NHS charities.

In December 2018, the 49-year-old stunned fans when she posted a video showing her singing Tightrope from The Greatest Showman in honour of her tenth wedding anniversary with husband Chris Hughes.

A fantastic Daddy and husband. We made this little video for #TheGreatestshowman in our life to celebrate #10 years married and Chrispy’s birthday today. We’re sharing this with you too and wish you all a happy & joyous Christmas pic.twitter.com/Na3XCZdheB — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) December 19, 2018

Watch: Amanda Holden dedicates song to her husband on their wedding anniversary

She performed the track with the couple's two daughters, Lexi, 14, and eight-year-old Hollie, and followers were in awe of her talent.

She captioned it: "A fantastic Daddy and husband. We made this little video for #TheGreatestshowman in our life to celebrate 10 years married and Chrispy's birthday today. We're sharing it with you too and wish you all a happy & joyous Christmas."

