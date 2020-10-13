Amanda Holden floors fans with hair transformation The BGT star took to Instagram

Amanda Holden delighted her fans on Tuesday, sharing a jaw-dropping photo of herself wearing denim hot pants and a white tank top as she posed up a storm sitting in the trunk of a vintage car.

But most gorgeous of all was the Britain's Got Talent star's beautiful hair!

Amanda was rocking a totally different hairstyle, with her glossy blonde tresses styled into tight curls.

Needless to say, fans loved the look, with many leaving comments including: "Love the wavey hair!" and "Nice curls", and plenty more writing: "Stunning".

The famous mum captioned her snap: "Rethink. Reskill... In the boot!"

Amanda looks stunning with curly hair!

It's not the first time the Heart Radio host wowed her millions of followers on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Amanda posted a photo of herself in a gorgeous jumper to promote her new QVC range, but fans were preoccupied with something in the background!

Amanda casually rested on her brand-new hat boxes to show them off to her followers, writing on Instagram: "Here's a peak at my new designs for #Bundleberry! [sic]

"You might have guessed that a set of trunks would feature and they do! It's in my favourite shape, the hat box shape, which could come straight out of an Audrey Hepburn movie. Timeless!!"

However, some fans were left seriously distracted by what was behind Amanda – her very elegant staircase design and wallpaper.

One asked: “Love the wallpaper. Where can you buy this from?” and another said: “I love the wallpaper design behind you.” A third admitted: "I'm actually looking at your stairs! Looking at carpeting at the moment and new stairs carpet."

