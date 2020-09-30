Amanda Holden's new photo might be her most stunning yet! It's a big week for the Britain's Got Talent star

Amanda Holden has taken to Instagram with a beautiful new photograph. The Britain's Got Talent star is set to release her new album on Friday, and she chose to share a promotional image, captured by photographer @denysdionysios.

The picture shows Amanda sat in an open field, looking wistfully into the distance. She is dressed in an incredible black sleeveless gown, with her hair perfectly styled around her shoulders.

WATCH: Amanda Holden fights back tears as she recalls son’s stillbirth

"Counting down the days until my album is released on Friday," the 49-year-old wrote. "Thanks to everyone who has pre-ordered it so far x."

Songs From My Heart is Amanda's debut album, and includes a track, With You, which is from Ghost, and pays tribute to her son Theo, who was stillborn in 2011.

Amanda has shared a beautiful new photo ahead of her album's release

She told MailOnline: "The last lines of this song are 'You took my life with you, took my world with you' and so this is for Theo, our baby who was born sleeping and for Chris who stayed strong when I fell apart.

"It was Chris who told me he always thought of Theo when he heard this song which floored me so it's also his song for Theo."

Amanda and Chris were married in December 2008

Amanda has covered a number of musical hits on her album, including Les Miserables' I Dreamed A Dream, Not While I'm Around from Sweeney Todd, Evita's Don't Cry For Me Argentina, and Chess' I Know Him So Well, on which she collaborates with Sheridan Smith.

Amanda and Chris were married in December 2008, and are parents to two daughters together – Lexi, 14, and eight-year-old Hollie.

The BGT star with daughters Hollie and Lexi

"Motherhood has changed me," the star previously admitted. "It's turned out to be all I thought it would be and more.

"It opens you up as a person, because you're more vulnerable. As much as I like to think that I was empathetic to the world's problems before I had children, more than ever now I'm aware that this is the world my children live in. These days I never think 'Oh, that's happening in another country, it's nothing to do with us': I have more understanding and empathy because I'm a mother."

