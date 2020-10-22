Martin Lewis is enjoying the perks of wife Lara Lewington's job! The Money Saving Expert founder took to Twitter on Thursday to showcase one of the latest gadgets Lara had been tasked with testing ahead of her next appearance on BBC's Click.

Lara, 41, has worked on the show since 2011, covering the latest news on the world of technology. And her latest device to try out is a big hit with her husband.

Martin, 48, shared a clip on Twitter to demonstrate the gadget - a box which can project onto a surface, but which also enables users to scroll up and down and interact with webpages on the projection.

WATCH: Martin Lewis reveals 'ridiculously cool' gadget

As a delighted Martin plays about with the gadget, Lara can be heard exclaiming in the background: "Oi, stop doing my job!" "Haha, go away!" Martin replies. "Gosh this is so cool!"

Alongside the clip, he wrote: "Ridiculously cool gadget that Mrs MSE (@LaraLewington) brought home for testing for this week's @BBCClick programme. One day I suspect they'll be able to fit one of these in every mobile phone. That'll be a game changer."

Lara and Martin have been married since 2009

Lara is a TV presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. As well as her presenting role on BBC's Click, she is the technology columnist for Woman magazine.

The couple are parents to seven-year-old Sapphire

During a recent new interview with the Guardian, Martin opened up about his and his wife's money spending habits. "I'm not tight at all. Lara is the tight one in the family. Everyone thinks it's me," he shared.

"She's much more worried about spending money than I am. My whole shtick is to maximise happiness with your money. Having money is not happiness, but not having money is sadness and destroys lives."

