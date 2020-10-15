Martin Lewis has spoken out to defend himself on Twitter after sharing a photo showing him wearing a face mask in a car. The Money Saving Expert posted a selfie taken in the back of a vehicle as he was driven to filming. It showed his face and nose shielded with a black covering.

MORE: Martin Lewis reveals his wife has been robbed in shocking ordeal

"I'm a little nervous," Martin, 48, confessed. "I'm on my way to record an episode of #WouldILieToYou. I've never done a comedy panel show before. But with all the c**p going on right now, it was time to have a little fun and spread my wings. #Gulp."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Lewis apologises after wife Lara Lewington's hilarious on-air gaffe

Among the many encouraging comments Martin received, one member of the public chose to focus on his decision to cover up, writing: "Wearing a mask shows you have no idea of what is reality."

MORE: Martin Lewis makes revelation about wife Lara Lewington

Martin was quick to respond. "No, it shows I've respect for the driver of the car sent by the TV company, respect for societal rules, and that I'm happy to take a cautious approach in the middle of the pandemic. That's the reality."

The post certainly divided Martin's followers, but many took to the comments section to applaud his stance. "Is wearing a mask so difficult? Some felt the same way about wearing seatbelts or locking our doors at night. We shouldn't NEED to but we do," one remarked.

MORE: Martin Lewis hits back at claims he stormed off Good Morning Britain

READ: Martin Lewis reveals painful childhood trauma returned after becoming a family man

A second added: "Exactly, good on you Martin. The reality is that hundreds of thousands of people have died from this virus, and it isn't over yet. I just wish everyone took the same precautions as you, and maybe we'd be out of this mess a lot faster."

A third told the TV star: "Good to see Martin, as a cab driver I constantly have to remind people to wear one.....why?" And a fourth stated: "People are either selfish or stupid, it's literally the easiest thing you can do to help."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.