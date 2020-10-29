Fans beg Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick to rekindle romance after sweet selfie The reality TV stars split in 2015

They finally called it quits on their on-off relationship in 2015 but have remained close friends ever since. However, fans are now begging Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick to rekindle their romance.

The former couple delighted fans on Wednesday when they shared a sweet photo of themselves enjoying some one-on-one time during their lavish getaway for Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday.

Kourtney and Scott's son Mason puts his spin on the family garden

Kourtney and Scott took a break from the birthday celebrations to enjoy a bike ride around the picturesque private island, with Kourtney sharing two photos of their adventure on Instagram.

Looking happy and relaxed in each other's company, fans were quick to share their hopes that the couple would become romantically involved once again.

Kourtney and Scott have remained close friends since their break-up

"I wish they would get back together," commented one. "I would love that! They were my favourite couple," responded another. "They just need to get married and call it a day," claimed a third.

"My 11:11 wish is that you get back together," revealed a fourth. Another simply asked: "Can you get back together?"

Fans are holding out hope that Kourtney and Scott will get back together

The former couple started dating just before the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007 and went on to have three children together: Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.

In series one of the hit reality show, which is currently available to watch on Netflix, the pair even wanted to get married, but 'momager' Kris Jenner convinced her daughter to wait.

The former couple share three children

While on a trip to Las Vegas, Scott asked Kourtney, who was 28 at the time: "Would you hate it if I asked you to marry me right now?" to which she replied: "Yes, I want to."

Despite no longer being in a romantic relationship, Kourtney and Scott have remained great friends and have managed to successfully co-parent their three children since their break-up.

