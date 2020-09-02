Kourtney Kardashian shares rare photo of son Mason during family holiday The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares three children with ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is a doting mum to three children and now that her firstborn Mason is older, the protective parent tends not to share pictures of him on social media anymore.

However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star delighted fans this week after posting a rare picture of her ten-year-old, which had been taken during a trip to Italy prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kourtney was in a nostalgic mood as she posted a number of holiday snaps from life before lockdown. The photo of Mason saw the pre-teen sitting at the table enjoying dinner at a restaurant with his little sister Penelope, seven.

The Poosh founder also posted several pictures of her meals out, and one of her youngest son Reign, five, swimming in the sea.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a throwback photo of son Mason and daughter Penelope from their 2019 holiday

And while Kourtney had referred to the photos in the past tense, writing: "Until we meet again," in the caption, some of her followers were confused about the timing of the images. One wrote: "What happened to social distancing?" while another commented: "Hopefully this was pre-coronavirus."

Others were quick to set the record straight, with another writing: "She said this was last summer," while another added: "These photos were taken last year."

Kourtney with her three children during their 2019 trip

During the coronavirus pandemic, Kourtney has been busy keeping her children entertained at home in Los Angeles, and has been spending a lot of time with her ex Scott Disick, much to the delight of fans.

And while Kourtney prefers to let her son Mason enjoy a life out of the public eye, the ten-year-old has other ideas, having recently opened a public Instagram account behind his mum's back.

Kourtney and Mason relaxing by the sea

In April, Mason started an Instagram Live without Kourtney knowing, and even answered questions about his famous family, seemingly confirming that his aunt Kylie Jenner wasn't back with her ex Travis Scott, following rumours that they were an item again.

Kourtney later opened up about Mason's online antics during an Instagram Live with Poosh. The mother-of-three said: "He [Mason] started an Instagram yesterday and he didn't ask us.

"He has an iPad and a computer for his school. I did delete it, because Scott and I feel like – he's ten. I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's 13."

