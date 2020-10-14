Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign unveils edgy new haircut – and fans react The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares three children with ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's youngest son Reign had his first haircut earlier in the year, which saw the little boy's long, blonde hair transform into a buzz cut.

And since then, Reign has been having fun changing his hairstyle regularly, and it seems he's having a lot of fun in the process.

Reign recently experimented with a mohawk, and the little boy is clearly a fan of the look, as this week on Instagram, the five-year-old was pictured with a freshened up mohawk, that was even more extreme.

Fans were quick to comment on Reign's cool hairdo, with one writing: "That hair is such a vibe," while another wrote: "Such a cool cat Reign." A third added: "Reign is a whole mood."

Until recently the little boy's hair hadn't been cut as Kourtney was a big fan of her son's long locks.

However, the doting mum caved in when he asked to have a haircut in the summer.

Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign has a new mohawk

Hairstylist Jason Schneidman shared before-and-after photos on Instagram and revealed it was Reign’s idea to go super-short. Kourtney initially said she was "not okay" with the makeover, before admitting she "loved" his new look.

Kourtney and Scott are doting parents to Reign, as well as older children Penelope, eight, and Mason, ten.

The doting mum and dad successful co-parent their kids and have remained on good terms since their split, even going on holiday together on several occasions.

Kourtney and Scott Disick's son has been rocking various haircuts over the summer

Kourtney opened up about their parenting experience during the coronavirus lockdown earlier in the year.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even admitted during an Instagram Live in April that co-parenting has been "nice".

"I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses, I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house.

Reign had long hair until recently

"They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses."

