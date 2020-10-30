Elizabeth Hurley shares stunning selfie from her bath - and fans go wild She has her own swimwear range

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to show-stopping selfies and her latest one is no exception!

The Royals star, 55, shared a beautiful image from her bathtub on Thursday and sent her Instagram followers wild.

Elizabeth reclined in the plain white tub and let her long hair hang over the edge.

She was dressed in a sparkly, short dress and had a full face of makeup - but sadly no place to go.

The actress and swimsuit designer captioned the photo: "All dressed up and … you know the rest."

Her fans adored the photo and rushed to tell her how fabulous she looked: "Wow, love this darling," wrote one, while another said: "My goddess."

Elizabeth was also inundated with people offering to take her on a date and she even had a marriage proposal!

Elizabeth was all dressed up with nowhere to go

The mother-of-one has spent the COVID-19 lockdown at her country estate in the UK but recently escaped for a getaway in Latvia.

She posted a photo in a peach bikini and let her fans know she was waiting to watch the new season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Elizabeth has been busy promoting her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and modelling it too.

She regularly posted photos for her fans on Instagram wearing the beachwear line which was established in 2005.

Elizabeth models a swimsuit from her line

As for how she maintains her swimsuit body?

She insists clean living and staying active is the key: "I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she told The Cut.

"When I’m at home in the country, I always try to eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.

"All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm."

She also swears by kickstarting the day with two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism.

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

