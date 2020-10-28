Elizabeth Hurley wows in peach bikini during beach break in Latvia The model has her own swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach

Elizabeth Hurley has an incredible figure and is the main model for her own swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

And the star's most recent swimsuit post went down a treat with her fans, raking in an impressive 41,000 likes on Instagram.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shocks son Damian with latest transformation

The Royals star showcased her toned abs as she jumped up and down in the sea, dressed in a peach bikini from her latest collection.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley exercises in her bikini

The mother-of-one was on the beach in Latvia, and teamed her bikini with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The caption alongside the post read: "Saturday night and who in the UK is going to watch @bbcstrictly? "@elizabethhurley1 is attempting to watch it from Latvia and is totally rooting for @quentyquestions," referring to contestant Caroline Quentin.

Elizabeth Hurley stunned in a peach bikini while in Latvia

Elizabeth's swimwear collection features a stylish range of colourful bikinis, swimming costumes and kaftans.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the sun in cut-out swimsuit and cowboy hat

The model established her swimwear range in 2005, and caters to women, as well as young girls aged up to 13.

Elizabeth founded her swimwear line in 2005

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in bikini photo during trip to the beach

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley's bikini photos could look very different soon

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her official website.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

The actress maintains her figure with a healthy diet

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

READ: Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian celebrates incredible news

She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

Elizabeth with son Damian - who is also a model

"When I’m at home in the country, I always try to eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.

"All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.