Melanie Griffith took to Instagram this week to share some candid new photos with her fans. The 63-year-old actress posted two snapshots showing her posing in a pink underwear set while sitting on the edge of her marble top bath.

Of course, her fans and famous friends were completely blown away by the images. Jamie Lee Curtis was among the first to comment, writing: "WHOA MAMA!", while Rumer Willis told the star: "Looking so beautiful."

Melanie decided to share the images to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness month. She explained in the caption: "I'm joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. I'm wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Rose ( size 32DD ) and the High-Waist Boy Brief in Rose ( size 2).

"@kitundergarments have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a percentage of sales all of October. If you can repost they will donate another $1!! Be sure to tag them @kitundergarments and @wcrfcure And btw they are super sexy and oh so comfy."

Melanie has battled cancer in the past. In 2009, the actress underwent surgery to remove early stages of skin cancer from her face.

Unfortunately, the star suffered a recurrence of skin cancer in 2017, and the resulting treatment left her with bruising on her nose.

"It's a scary thing when you're an actress and you depend on your face for work," Melanie told InStyle at the time. "But I realise I have to put a Band-Aid on it, and it's fine. I just look like a dork."

Melanie is a proud mum to three children: Dakota Johnson (who she shares with first husband Don Johnson), son Alexander Bauer (who she welcomed with second husband Steven Bauer) and daughter Stella (from her marriage to Antonio Banderas).

Melanie and Antonio split in 2015 after nearly 20 years of marriage, but the couple remain on the very best of terms. "Melanie is not my wife anymore, but I think she is my best friend," Antonio told People. "I love her and will love her until the day I die. She's my family."