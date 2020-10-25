Elizabeth Hurley as you've never seen her before - see son Damian's reaction The 55-year-old model showed her sense of humour in her latest social media post

Elizabeth Hurley had fun playing around with a reface app over the weekend – with some hilarious consequences.

The 55-year-old model took to Instagram to share footage of her face imposed on Johnny Depp's character Jack Sparrow in clips from Pirates of the Caribbean, and Al Pacino's character Tony Montana in Scarface.

The mother-of-one made a montage using clips from both films, and her son Damian had the funniest reaction.

Taking to the comments, the teenage model wrote: "Good God." Other followers had similar reactions, with one writing: "Ok Scarface was a little disturbing, however, you make a great Jack Sparrow."

Elizabeth Hurley as Captain Jack Sparrow!

Another remarked: "It's really spooky how damn awesome you look as Scarface." A third added: "This is genius! I have had to watch it ten times to see if it is true. Jacqueline Sparrow is my favourite!"

Elizabeth herself is no stranger to acting and has starred in films including Austin Powers and Viktor, as well as TV series The Royals, where she played Queen Helena.

The model also imposed her face onto Scarface

The star is incredibly close to her only child and the pair isolated together during lockdown at their Hertfordshire country home, with seven other people.

The actress opened up about their experience back in April in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine.

Elizabeth said: "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons. There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian had the funniest reaction to his mum's reface clips

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me.

"I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Elizabeth and Damian are incredibly close

The star added that she had organised tasks among the group, and that she had a rule whereby the TV wasn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so that they didn't turn "into couch potatoes" while isolating.

Elizabeth shares Damian with Steve Bing, who tragically passed away in June. Both mother and son paid tribute to him on social media shortly after the news broke.

