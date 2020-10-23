Kelly Ripa showcases her washboard abs in two-piece Halloween outfit The star has three children

It's scary how good Kelly Ripa's abs look in her Halloween outfit!

The bubbly television host is gearing up for a spooky season and shared a selection of her favourite costumes on Instagram, including a belly-baring I Dream of Jeannie get-up.

The throwback photo from 2018 showed Kelly, 50, revealing her toned stomach in a pink bra and billowing genie trousers as she channelled the iconic TV character.

Kelly also shared some photos of her children, her husband, Mark Consuelos, 49, and her Live with Kelly and Ryan host, Ryan Seacrest, all dressed up.

She captioned the post: "tbt Halloween is a family business. Here are a few faves over the years."

Kelly was complimented on her costume efforts and also her physique.

Fellow star Sarah Michelle Gellar commented: "All I can look at are your amazing abs," while her fans flooded the post with praise.

Kelly's belly-baring outfit from 2018

Kelly makes no secret of the fact she works hard to stay in shape and credits zero alcohol, early workouts, and a clean diet for looking and feeling her best.

She told People: "So much of my life has been devoted to having the perfect diet, having excellent nutrition, having a fitness routine I can get behind and practice every day, and I do, I exercise seven days a week. I rarely have a cheat day, diet-wise."

Although when she does, she really looks forward to it.

"I would love nothing more than to have pizza and French fries every day," she told Good Housekeeping. "But I try to limit those treats to once a week."

Kelly with her family in 2008

When it comes to her exercise regime Kelly - who thinks nothing of a 4.30 am workout - doesn't hold back.

She adores her high-intensity dance classes with her longtime trainer, Anna Kaiser, who she also has four or five one-to-one sessions with per week.

Kelly enjoys yoga, spinning, and running too.

We don’t know where she finds the time!



