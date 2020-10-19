BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty teases brand new hair cut! The TV presenter gave a rare insight into her day off

Naga Munchetty has given a rare insight into her day off – and it includes a trip to the hairdresser! The BBC Breakfast star took to Instagram on Monday morning, and revealed her plans for the day, following her daily 5k run.

Naga, 45, shared a close-up selfie taken post-exercise, telling her followers: "It got surprisingly hot out there…" She then added: "Happy Monday! The plan – Run [tick], Hair cut – soon, Prepare a fish pie, Golf, East a cooked first pie. Hope yours is a good one X."

The TV presenter’s day off comes after it was confirmed she has landed an exciting new gig. Naga is taking over from Emma Barnett as the host of the mid-morning programme on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Naga, who will start her role in January, will be on air from Mondays to Wednesdays, between 10am and 1pm. She guest-presented on the station over the summer.

Naga shared a post-run photo with fans

Fans were naturally thrilled for the TV presenter, but were also quick to question whether she was leaving the iconic red sofa. Naga co-hosts the news programme with Charlie Stayt from Thursdays to Saturdays.

"Who will get custody of Charlie?" one follower quipped, to which Naga replied: "Still mine I'm not leaving @BBCBreakfast! X." Another queried, "You're not leaving BBC Breakfast are you #PleaseSayNo." "No! X," Naga insisted.

Naga with her husband, James Haggar

Of her new radio gig, Naga said in a statement: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the 5 Live team. I have always wanted to work more in radio and after such an enjoyable experience presenting on the station recently, I jumped at this opportunity.

"5 Live has one of the most passionate, engaged audiences in radio. The prospect of talking to those listeners every week really excites me. I can't wait to get stuck into the role from January."

The popular presenter joined the BBC in 2008 presenting business news programme Working Lunch. She became one of BBC Breakfast's lead presenters in 2014.

