Victoria Beckham supports Nicola Peltz in the sweetest way Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée has a new movie out

Victoria Beckham showed her support for her future daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, on Thursday evening by plugging her new Netflix movie.

The American actress, who is engaged to Brooklyn Beckham, features in the Christmas rom-com Holidate, which stars Emma Roberts, making a few brief appearances in the film.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Victoria revealed that she was spending her evening watching Nicola in action.

Captioning a snap of her laptop screen with the film on show, Victoria wrote: "It's that time!! Excited to watch my first Christmas movie this year!! Kisses @nicolaannepeltz."

Victoria supported Nicola's small role in Holidate

Victoria will have her own starring role on Netflix soon after it was reported that husband David is set to share never-seen-before footage in a £16million documentary about his life, according to The Sun.

The series is expected to give fans an intimate insight into his family life with Victoria and their four children. The couple, who are worth an estimated £769million, will reportedly allow a crew to follow them around at home.

Victoria has formed a close friendship with her future daughter-in-law

From birthdays, holidays and other celebrations, this fly-on-the-wall series will offer a different look into David's career and rise to fame. Although the stars are yet to comment on the report, the show will no doubt be hugely successful. Netflix declined to comment after being approached by HELLO!.

The couple have reportedly landed an exciting Netflix deal

It's believed that the candid programme, which is due to be released in early 2022, will show David playing football in the back garden with his dad Ted, and feature interviews and commentary from his family.

David's former football teammates from Manchester United and Real Madrid - the likes of Gary Neville, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs - will also appear. During his football career, the sportsman secured an impressive 115 caps for England; he also captained the team at the 2002 and 2006 World Cup finals.

