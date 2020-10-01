Brooklyn Beckham's latest Instagram photo gets him in trouble Victoria and David Beckham's son has been criticised by a domestic violence charity

Brooklyn Beckham has raised eyebrows after playfully holding his fiancée Nicola Peltz by the throat in an Instagram photo.

The son of Victoria and David Beckham has been criticised by domestic violence charity IKWRO Women's Rights Organisation, who labelled the photo "disgusting".

IKWRO is a charity that campaigns against issues such as domestic violence, honour-based violence and forced marriage.

In the image, which was first shared on Nicola's Instagram last month, Brooklyn poses next to his fiancée with his hand on her neck.

Nicola captioned the pic: "Tb to prom night", under which Brooklyn commented: "My amazing girl".

Founder and Executive Director of the organisation, Diana Nammi, said that domestic violence should not be made into a joke, and the couple should be forced to publicly apologise.

Brooklyn has been criticised for this photo

She said: "I think with serious matters no one should allow themselves to make a joke.

"This is very important, an organisation like ours has seen so many women become victims of honour-based violence, domestic violence, forced marriage - and they have been strangled by their own family and they have been killed by husbands, partners or boyfriends.

"So we are talking about real life, even if it's a joke it is disgusting in my opinion. I think it should be banned from Instagram this kind of picture. He is 21 so mature enough to know it is a very serious matter and I think he has to apologise openly and tell people that he made a huge mistake."

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement earlier this year

She added: "We are talking about living people - it is not a doll to play with, so I think this is sending a very wrong message, a very dangerous message to young people especially.

"This kind of attitude is not acceptable and both men and women, especially women, need to be respected and their life needs to be celebrated.

"It is so dangerous and his position is so important and not only him but his family need to discuss it to say something in the media that they are not that approving of that, because of their position especially."

