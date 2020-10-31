Denise Welch wows fans with throwback bikini snap

Loose Women favourite Denise Welch shared a throwback photo of herself in a floral bikini – and fans were utterly stunned by her amazing physique. The presenter showed off her incredibly toned figure as she posed by the side of a pool in Los Angeles.

REVEALED: Why Denise Welch is in tears defending herself after online backlash

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise shares her weightloss journey

Denise posted the photo as a throwback to this time last year when she was on holiday in sunny LA. She captioned the post: "Oct 31st 2019 Los Angeles! Having a much better time this year though… said no one EVER!!!!!!!!!!"

Denise's followers were floored by her amazing figure

In the holiday snap, the 62-year-old proudly stood in her floral bikini, which she had paired with oversized black sunglasses, gold wedges and a statement red lip. A glamorous look that wouldn’t look out of place on Love Island.

MORE: 10 Loose Women ladies who rock bikinis

SEE: Denise wears a beautiful bright swimsuit

Fellow Loose Women presenter Saira Khan, who also showcases her amazing figure on her Instagram channels, commented saying: "Figure goals – hot diggity damn!" Denise’s fans were equally as impressed, and one wrote: "You look absolutely incredible. Definitely body goals xx" while another posted: "Oh lala lovely."

Denise Welch looking fabulous in another holiday snap

In a previous Instagram post, Denise opened up about using LighterLife to keep her figure looking good. She revealed that she lost two stone after following the plan for just two months. In a very relatable message, Denise admitted that "emotional eating is understandable in uncertain times" but urged people to seek help.

Denise has 180k followers on Instagram and regularly speaks very frankly about her battles with additions and the struggles she has faced throughout her life.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.