Loose Women's Denise Welch in tears as she defends herself in emotional video The popular panellist set the story straight

Loose Women star Denise Welch has shared an emotional video on Instagram in which she clarifies her stance on the coronavirus pandemic. With tears in her eyes, the 62-year-old empathically states that she is not a "COVID denier", arguing that she cares "so much" about the devastation caused by the virus.

WATCH: Denise Welch defends herself in highly-emotional video

Denise is visibly upset as she addresses her fans in the three-minute clip, which she captioned: "An attempt at an explanation. Thank you for those who have been so supportive and understanding x."

"I seem to spend most of my days at the moment being quite emotional," she explains. "And I have been accused of not caring and being a COVID-denier, when, in fact, I care so much about the devastation COVID is causing, to the people who have lost their lives directly to COVID, and the people who are losing their lives because of COVID.

Denise was visibly upset in the Instagram clip

"All I have tried to do is to find a balance to offset five months of scaremongering, fear-inducing, morning-wakening anxiety that is causing illness – mental and physical. And I have just tried to balance 'We're all going to die', with 'We're not all going to die', and so if I find out that hospitals had no COVID for weeks I would broadcast that.

"When I found out that 52 people were on ventilators, as opposed to 2,800 at the peak of this pandemic, then I would post that, one of the reasons being that if we did hit a second wave, that people would know things have come on massively in that time. We're not back where we were in March."

Piers Morgan recently described Denise as a "COVID-denier"

It comes after Denise had a heated exchange with Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan who described Denise as a "COVID-denier" and asked to "stop giving her air time".

The mother-of-two quickly hit back, asking the TV presenter to show one tweet where she had denied COVID.

