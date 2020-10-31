Stacey Solomon reveals genius way to keep kids entertained this Halloween Loose Women’s Stacey is mum to three boys

Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon kept her children well entertained with an at-home Halloween disco, complete with spooktastic songs. She took to Instagram Stories at her Essex home to share her genius idea with her followers.

The fun clip showed Stacey’s children dancing around to the Ghostbusters theme tune, while the presenter sang along in the background. There was also a projection of the Ghostbusters logo on the wall to add to the festivities.

Stacey Solomon's children enjoyed a Halloween disco

Stacey showed the children in bed earlier in the morning with their Halloween-themed pyjamas on and she had a full day of seasonal activities planned to keep them smiling.

She showed off her special Halloween to-do list to celebrate the 31 October in style – and events included watching scary films, going for a Halloween walk and apple bobbing. She then admitted that the family didn’t actually make it out for a walk after all, and toddler Rex opted for a nap instead.



Stacey's Halloween to-do list

Stacey did find time for some baking though, and her spider cookies were great for "spooky snack time", although the boys did confess they looked too realistic and the presenter had to trim back their black dangly legs before the kids would tuck in.



Stacey decorated her home beautifully for the season

Stacey’s long list of Halloween activities is perfect for parents looking for alternatives to trick or treating this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

