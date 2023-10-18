Amazing celebrity Halloween decor: Stacey Solomon, Cristiano Ronaldo, Molly Mae-Hague and more

Halloween is just around the corner and if you haven't already decked out your abode, we've got all of the inspiration you need. Celebrities always pull out all of the stops with their seasonal décor – check out Stacey Solomon's cosy lounge to Cristiano Ronaldo's jaw-dropping door display…

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's Halloween door

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez enlisted the help of The Christmas Company to transform their property's exterior for the festive season.

Founder Adele Gregson, has a wealth of celebrity clients including, Helen Flannagan, Freddie Flintoff, Mo Salah and Jonathan Ross but she confesses that "Ronaldo’s home was definitely the biggest and most extravagant we’ve done to date and that we’ve seen in terms of Halloween décor".

Cristiano-Ronaldo's home has had a spooky makeover

She continued: "Mainly due to the attention to detail. For example, his children never had toffee apples so they loved that those were included within the designs. We also did bespoke witches, personalised boxes with the children's names on and scary ghosts hanging throughout the home. The biggest trend for Halloween we’re noticing is the decorative arches. We’ve seen a rise in requests for pumpkin arches and scary mask arches, creating a statement for the entrance of the home."

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's Halloween living room

Adele's team also worked their magic for Love Island stars Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury and they have the most beautiful Halloween display inside their cosy lounge.

"Molly-Mae wanted a cosy autumnal feel, and this is something you can easily create at home by adding items to your fireplace or tables such as lanterns, LED lights, and a garland filled with twigs and orange leaves," reveals Adele.

Molly-Mae has gone Halloween crazy

Adele shares a frugal top tip. "Often people reuse their Christmas garlands and fill it with autumnal items like spiders, twigs, leaves and pumpkins, so no one would know it’s actually a Christmas garland. We’ve also had people use their Christmas trees as ‘Halloween’ trees which again can be created quite simply using the right spooky props."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's Halloween living room

The Queen of seasonal décor, Stacey Solomon, hasn't disappointed this year and she took to Instagram to show off her incredible front door makeover - and her daughter Rose's reaction was priceless.

WATCH: See Stacey's daughter Rose react to door makeover

Stacey captioned the wholesome video: "Hello October. Decided to make our autumn door tradition all about Rose this year, for her birthday. She loves pumpkins & her favourite colours are 'pink, purple, orange & blue' so she told me so here it is… Used all of our old pumpkins & flowers from over the years just painted a few & added some of farmer Scott’s fresh ones too. Happy Autumn Everyone."

Stacey Solomon's cosy lounge

She also has a very cosy lounge filled with pumpkin décor. The Sort Your Life Out star has a jute pumpkin on her mantelpiece alongside a beautiful garland. On the floor you may also spy knitted pumpkins in green and cream. So cute!

Laura Whitmore

Presenter Laura has totally transforms her front door area for the spooky season - here she opted for a huge floral display, abundant with bright flowers and rust-coloured foliage.

Laura Whitmore's impressive font door display

We can see from the Instagram Stories video she shared, the arrangement reaches up her door and there are also leaves entwined in her balcony. Accompanying this, we can see a collection of pumpkins displayed on Laura’s steps, ranging in sizes.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon caught our attention with a pumpkin display selfie outside her American home. The actress even co-ordinated her attire, sporting a cosy orange cardigan in the spirit of the season.

Reese Witherspoon snaps a picture with her pumpkin display

Behind her we can see a collection of mis-matched pumpkins, which are in keeping with the rustic theme of her front porch.

Mrs Hinch

Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch a.k.a. Sophie Hinchliffe has an immaculate home in Essex, which has minimal grey décor throughout. Sophie really goes to town with her exterior decorations though, adding an injection of colour with bright orange pumpkins and a pretty autumnal wreath. The Halloween-inspired entrance also features cobwebs around one of her pot plants and a personalised chair for son Ronnie.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson wins the award for best pumpkin display. Not because her hand-carved pumpkin is particularly the most impressive – but because of the very stunning backdrop. The actress’ Hollywood home boasts impressive mountain views, and she took her seasonal snap just as the sun was setting.

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians are known for their lavish lifestyles and we are often treated to peeks inside Khloe’s mansion. Steering away from her usual glittering style, the reality star suprises us when she chose this pared-back choice of pumpkins. The mound of white pumpkins appeared to be piled up underneath a table, creating a large autumnal display.

Lydia Bright

TOWIE star Lydia Bright has a very rustic display outside of her lovely home, which she shares with daughter Loretta. She’s even added pumpkins to her plant pot and propped up a witch’s broom next to the door. We think Loretta will love her mother’s efforts!

Billi Mucklow

Former TOWIE star Billi updated her Instagram followers with a snap of her doorstep display. This included not one, not two, but 19 pumpkins arranged outside her front door. The collection included some that were spray painted white, gold and metallic pink.

Billi tagged the company @halloweendoorstepdecor who list this collection as “The Zombie” and offer a delivery service of pretty pumpkins in the Essex area.

How to make a Halloween wreath

Feeling crafty? Here's a quick guide to making your own Halloween wreath out of entirely sustainable materials, thanks to bespoke florist Anna Eklöv, founder of LÖV Letterbox Flowers.

"We love to incorporate natural elements in our autumnal and Halloween décor to give it a rustic and inviting feel," says Anna. "Unlike Christmas wreaths with a green wreath base made out of pine, we think that a natural twine or rattan wreath base works best for autumn wreaths and gives it that organic look. The colours you want to stick to when decorating your Halloween wreath is yellow, orange, beige, brown and burgundy red."