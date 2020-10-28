Stacey Solomon has been impressing her followers on Instagram this week with her pre-Halloween preparations.

As well as whipping up pumpkin cupcakes, the Loose Women panellist wowed fans by baking some incredible spider-shaped bread.

SEE: Stacey Solomon's dreamy rainbow outfit is on our wish list

On Wednesday, however, the star shared the sad news that she wouldn't be able to share behind-the-scenes updates for a little while.

It's not because she wants to be away from social media, however – it's simply that her phone needs to be fixed!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three posted a series of short videos where she explained the situation.

She also told her followers how much she was going to miss chatting with them during the day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals reason for social media break

Talking as she brushed her teeth and then applied lip pencil, the star said: "I've got to go to work and then hand my phone in for repair today because the sound is just so bad."

MORE: Stacey Solomon has the most fabulous letterbox we've ever seen

LOOK: Stacey Solomon pulls out all the stops for her son's spooktacular Halloween packed lunch

She went on: "I've been putting it off for ages, but it's got to go. It could take up to three days, I might not get my phone back until Saturday, so I'm going to be off here for a little while, which I hate.

"Because I feel like I've got a load of mates on here and I'm not going to be able to talk to them!"

Stacey shared the kind messages she received from fans

Stacey finished by saying: "I'll miss you all loads… If I don't see you all till Saturday I hope you have a lovely next few days."

The 30-year-old later shared a moving screenshot which showed many of the replies she'd received from fans who are going to miss her during her time away.

WOW: Stacey Solomon pulls out all the stops for her son's spooktacular Halloween packed lunch

They included "Literally feel like I'm going to miss my bestie," "You'll be missed on here cheering everyone up! Have a good day xxxx," and: "Aww, actually feel sad that I might not see your smiley face for a few days."

Stacey sweetly captioned the image: "I've NEVER had so many lovely messages… LOVE YOU ALL TO THE MOON AND BACK."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.