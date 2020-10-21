Kate Garraway reveals cheeky question she asked Kate Middleton The Good Morning Britain star met The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last week

Kate Garraway has confessed that she asked the Duchess of Cambridge a bit of a cheeky question when the pair met earlier this week – and we can't say we blame her!

Speaking on Wednesday morning's edition of Good Morning Britain, the presenter told her co-host, Ranvir Singh, that she had spent time with Kate and her husband, Prince William, as part of a project for the Pride of Britain awards.

The mum-of-two also revealed that in a spare moment during filming on Tuesday, she asked the Duchess about her famously lustrous locks.

She admitted: "I have to say, I did have to ask her about her hair. Her new blonde, it is fabulously glossy in person, I can report."

Sadly, Kate didn't reveal whether the glamorous royal gave her any haircare tips, but we can certainly understand her instinct to ask.

The star also spoke more about the time she spent with the Cambridges on Tuesday, which she sweetly described as "a great honour for me".

Speaking to Ranvir and to GMB viewers, the former I'm a Celebrity contestant went on: "I got to spend a bit of time with them because they were giving their time.

"They were taking part in something for Pride of Britain on ITV on November the first, it's really moving."

Ranvir interjected: "Because of course, we can't have the big event like we would normally have."

Kate agreed, adding: "We can't have the big live event with the red carpet and all of that, they're doing it slightly differently this year, but it's very, very moving and they’re involved in that."

Ranvir couldn't help teasing the presenter about a press photo which showed her hanging back while William and Kate looked in a different direction.

"They look like they are ignoring you there," the Strictly contestant said.

Kate joked: "They look like they're blanking me… I actually just followed them for the day."

