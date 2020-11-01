Martin Lewis shared a sweet message about his daughter Sapphire to social media at the weekend.

After posting about the potential financial consequences of the upcoming lockdown in England following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's press conference on Saturday night, the Money Saving Expert explained that he was logging off in honour of a very special occasion.

MORE: Martin Lewis defended by fans after heated Twitter exchange

The devoted dad wrote: "Signing off now for the rest of the weekend. Unbelievably tomorrow it's 8 years to the day since my precious gem, Sapphire came into the world."

He went on: "So tomorrow regardless of the other pressures I feel to get info out, my number one priority has to be ensuring she has a special day."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Lewis reveals 'ridiculously cool' gadget

The star's fans were quick to share their birthday wishes for his daughter, along with kind messages for Martin himself.

MORE: This Morning's Martin Lewis scares fans by donning bizarre face mask

READ: Martin Lewis 'really moved' by exciting news - and we're delighted for him

One replied: "Have a wonderful weekend, it's amazing what a hug can do for both parent and child.

Squeeze in as many as you can. You give a lot of hope and thought to people struggling. What a career to be able to not even put a guesstimate on the amount of people you have helped. Take care x."

Martin posted the sweet message to Twitter

Others responded: "Wishing Sapphire a very happy birthday Martin. Have a great day," and: "Happy birthday for tomorrow Sapphire I'm sure daddy will make it a magical day for you (and Mum of course)!"

Martin shares young Sapphire with his wife, TV presenter Lara Lewington, who co-hosts BBC technology show Click.

The couple tied the knot on 31 May 2009.

READ: Martin Lewis leaves Good Morning Britain - fans express sadness

Speaking to Lauren Laverne on Desert Island Discs last month, Martin revealed the romantic song that was the couple's first dance at their wedding.

"This was the first song we danced to at our wedding, so this is the song for my wife. This is Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons – Can't Take My Eyes Off You," Martin said, as he introduced the track.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.