Gwen Stefani shares photo of first tattoo - and fans can't believe it The singer is known for her quirky sense of style

Gwen Stefani sent fans into overdrive on Wednesday when she shared a photo of a first tattoo with her lyrics inked around an image of a rose - but it's not what you might think.

The No Doubt star, 51, posted the image of a tattooed arm on Instagram Stories with "first tattoo is complete" typed across the top and "my proudest lyric given to me by the man upstairs" written below it.

MORE: Gavin Rossdale calls life 'challenging' following Gwen Stefani's engagement

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton love story

But the image wasn't of her own limb as she shared a fan's post to her social media page - much to her followers' delight.

The owner of the tattoo and her friends were thrilled when they discovered Gwen had actually posted it.

"She shared it!" wrote one shocked person in the comments section, while another said: "She shared it to her own ig story!!!!!!"

Gwen doesn’t have any tattoos and has mixed feelings about them too.

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton mark personal milestone: 'Never in my wildest dreams'

READ: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston reacts to her engagement to Blake Shelton

Gwen shared her fan's tattoo

In 2017 she chatted with Adam Levine on Entertainment Tonight and revealed: "I don’t know, I feel like my niece just got a bunch of tattoos and I'm really mad at her, she's 21. I'm like, 'What are you doing?'"

But then Gwen backtracked a little adding: "I like tattoos. If my kids wanted to get one, I would hope that we could talk about what it is so that we don't have big regrets in the future.”

Her future husband, Blake Shelton, also sports some ink on his arm but isn’t exactly proud of it.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani's boyfriend Blake Shelton delights fans ahead of The Voice

Blake doesn't like his tattoo

"To this moment, people still come up to me and say, 'Man, ladybugs… that's cool. What does that mean to you?'" he told GAC TV of his tattoo which is supposed to be barbed wire and deer tracks.

Blake then said he has the worst tattoo "not only in country music — but maybe the world."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.