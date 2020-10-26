Gwen Stefani's boyfriend Blake Shelton receives more exciting news The Voice judge has been dating Gwen Stefani since 2015

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have had an incredible year in both their personal and professional lives, and more good news has just come in!

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton mark personal milestone: 'Never in my wildest dreams'

On Monday, Blake took to Instagram to announce that he had been nominated for not one, but two American Music Awards.

Blake has been put forward for the Favourite Album – Country and the Favourite Song – Country accolades.

The country star wrote on Instagram: "TWO nominations for the 2020 @AMAs?!? Wow thanks y'all! "Find out how you can vote at link in story and don't miss the show Nov 22nd at 8/7c on ABC!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story

Fans rushed to congratulate the singer, with one writing: "Wohoo going to vote like crazy," while another wrote: "Congratulations Blake, well deserved." A third added: "You've got this, good luck!"

MORE: Gwen Stefani's daily diet - what the star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

The news follows just days after Blake and Gwen won their first-ever joint CMT Award for their duet Nobody But You.

Blake Shelton has been nominated for two AMA awards

The two were delighted as they accepted the award from home during the virtual ceremony on Wednesday, and toasted the news with a martini.

"This is absolutely unbelievable," Blake said, before they thanked each other. "What is happening with my life?!" Gwen asked.

MORE: Gwen Stefani looks unrecognisable with brown hair

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston talks relationship wtih dad Gavin Rossdale

"This means the world to us more than you probably imagine. This is a crazy pairing, but it's working!" Blake continued.

Gwen took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans following the ceremony.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have sang two duets together

Alongside a picture of the pair together, she wrote: "@blakeshelton wow wee never in my wildest dreams?! Thank you to everyone that listened and voted we see you guys out there working hard for us and we appreciate it! Gx."

READ: Blake Shelton gets fans talking with latest romantic Gwen Stefani tribute

Blake shared the same picture on his account, and wrote: "It goes without saying that this is truly a special win for not only myself but @gwenstefani! Congrats on your first @CMT Award! And thanks to Y'ALL for voting!!"

The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014

Gwen and Blake are no strangers to working together, having met on The Voice in 2014, and recently released a second duet, Happy Anywhere.

The pair created the music video for the song during lockdown while they were isolating on Blake's ranch in Oklahoma.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.