Kelly Ripa leaves fans speechless with exotic transformation This could be her most extreme look

Kelly Ripa’s fans were left open-mouthed on Friday after she shared photos from a makeover which left her unrecognisable.

The TV star, 50, was transformed into Tiger King, Joe Exotic, for Halloween and when she posted a snapshot to Instagram her followers couldn’t believe it was her.

Kelly hosted her Live with Kelly and Ryan show's Halloween extravaganza dressed as the controversial zoo operator - complete with a mullet and a moustache.

Her fans went wild for the transformation and flooded her Instagram with comments.

"I've been cracking up all morning," wrote one, while another said: "OMG. Absolutely amazing!"

There were countless crying with laughter emojis and numerous people were convinced it was someone else under the wig and hat.

Kelly shocked fans with her Halloween transformations

Kelly posted the photo alongside another image of her in a Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek costume and captioned the side-by-side images: "#halloween 2020. How it started. How it’s going. Because two things can be true at once."

Kelly has been entertaining her fans with plenty of throwback Halloween snapshots on social media showcasing her costumes from previous years.

She thrilled fans with her tiny Wonder Woman outfit and impressed them with her ab-baring, I am Jeannie costume too.

Kelly has shared plenty of throwback images of her family - including husband Mark Consuelos and their three children, Joaquin, 14, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23 - in costumes too.

Kelly has been sharing photos of her past Halloween costumes

Sadly it's unlikely she'll get to ring in the spooky holiday with Mark though, as they've been forced to live apart for several months while he films Riverdale in Vancouver and she remains in New York.

Travel restrictions due to COVID-19 means he is unable to travel back and forth.

There will no doubt be some amusing social media exchanges between the family, however, as they keep their fans up to date with their fun antics.

