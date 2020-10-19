Gwen Stefani's boyfriend Blake Shelton delights fans ahead of The Voice The country music star is one of the judges on the star-studded music show

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fans can't wait for the new series of The Voice to start on Monday night, which will see the couple go head-to-head on the popular show.

But just ahead of the programme's premiere, Blake took to Instagram to reveal more exciting news, involving his co-star Kelly Clarkson.

The country music star shared a preview of his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, showing the star making a huge impression on the hit chat show.

VIDEO: Watch Blake Shelton make a memorable entrance on The Kelly Clarkson Show

As he entered, Blake joked: "I can't even hug her?" as he looked at Kelly. "I'm touching people!" he joked as he poked the screens of viewers watching remotely.

Blake then went on to do some wine tasting, and chatted via video to Ratched star Cynthia Nixon.

Blake Shelton made fans day with his TV appearance news

In the caption of the footage, Blake wrote: "Got a special surprise for @kellyclarkson… y’all better tune-in to @kellyclarksonshow TOMORROW before #TheVoice premiere!"

Fans were quick to comment on the preview, with one writing: "Blake you are the best," while another wrote: "Blake Shelton is always the best guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show and I love seeing them together." A third added: "I can't wait for The Voice to start!!"

Fans of The Voice are looking forward to seeing Gwen returning to the new series, after she was absent from the show last season.

Gwen Stefani and Blake are going head-to-head on The Voice

The Sweet Escape singer is returning as a coach, along with Blake, Kelly and John Legend.

Blake recently opened up about having his girlfriend of five years alongside him on the show. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches.

"We were able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we're having a blast!"

The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014

John also opened up about having Gwen back, telling the publication: "We're so excited to have Gwen Stefani back. I know Blake is very excited and very happy to have Gwen back but we all love Gwen.

"She's such a kind person, she has such a great spirit and energy and I love having her back."

