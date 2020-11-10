Salma Hayek switched out sultry selfies for a more serious subject matter on Tuesday when she shared the results of her COVID-19 swab test on Instagram.

The Mexican-born star, 54, posted a video montage of her getting tested for the virus on several occasions.

Salma recorded the swab test - taken from her nose - and at one point was heard saying: "This one is less painful."

WATCH: Salma Hayek gets tested for COVID-19 and shares the results

Salma was clearly fed up with the invasive procedure because she captioned the video: "I've had it," suggesting she’s had a swab more times than she cares to remember.

Her fans were happy to see Salma looking after herself though, with many of them commending her for continuing to undergo testing.

Salma spent a large portion of the COVID-19 lockdown in Greece, with her billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina.

Salma in her London home

They recently returned to their home in the UK and Salma was fortunate enough to be able to attend a football game at a London stadium.

She documented the experience with a video of the sparse sporting venue.

Salma told fans: "It was a strange experience being in an empty stadium. I can't wait for this to be over so we can enjoy soccer the proper way."

Salma spent the summer in Greece

Many of her followers agreed and voiced their sadness at the COVID-19 restrictions, meaning fans can’t go to the games.

Some also pointed out how lucky she was to be able to attend.

"At least you're allowed to go," wrote one of her Instagram followers. "Nobody else can but yeah, I get your point."

Salma previously opened up about what lockdown was like for her own family admitting her daughter struggled.

"My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it," Salma told the Telegraph. "She also really missed her friends."

