Salma Hayek documents strange experience - and sparks major fan reaction The star is in London with her husband and daughter

Salma Hayek left fans majorly divided on Thursday when she shared a very surreal experience on Instagram.

The Mexican-born star, 54, videoed herself in the stands of a football game in London where social distancing made for a bizarre scene.

"It was a strange experience being in an empty stadium," Salma wrote as she panned around the practically deserted sporting venue. "I can't wait for this to be over so we can enjoy soccer the proper way."

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns with crimped hair after undergoing scary makeover

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek shares surreal experience at a football stadium during COVID-19 lockdown

While many followers agreed and voiced their sadness at the COVID-19 restrictions, meaning fans can’t go to the games, there were also some tense comments.

"At least you're allowed to go," wrote one. "Nobody else can but yeah, I get your point."

Others also shared their envy over her ability to attend the match and said: "Wish I had star status so I could go," and some even questioned if her actions were legal!

Luckily for Salma she has plenty of loyal followers rooting for her and they quickly jumped to her defense.

MORE: Salma Hayek's fans defend her weight in latest photo

READ: Salma Hayek sparks reaction after sharing selfie from bath inside London home

Salma shared a stylish photo before the football match

Salma recently returned to her home in London after spending the summer in Greece.

She lives in England with her billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina.

Salma thrilled fans when she gave them a sneak peek on Instagram inside the luxury home, complete with the most amazing staircase.

MORE: Salma Hayek embraces her grey hair in gorgeous selfie

Salma spent the summer in Greece

The star moved to London from Paris in 2014 and has been enjoying life in the capital city ever since.

However, she admitted the first COVID-19 lockdown was hard for her daughter.

"Lockdown was very difficult for a teenager," she told the Telegraph. "My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.