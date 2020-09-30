Salma Hayek's fans defend her appearance in latest photo The Frida actress has been sharing some gorgeous pictures on social media

Salma Hayek shared a stunning photo of herself posing inside her living room at the start of the week, dressed in a velvet high-neck dress.

The Frida actress – who has been enjoying a holiday in Greece with her family – captioned the image: "So you can see that not all the dresses I wear show a cleavage."

Fans were quick to reassure the actress that she looks beautiful whatever she wears.

VIDEO: Inside Salma Hayek's Greek holiday

One wrote: "Show your cleavage if you want to, you always have a sophisticated look," while another wrote: "You are so wonderful how you are." A third added: "You're a queen either way."

The mother-of-one's post follows shortly after she shared an incredibly honest picture, which showed her embracing her grey hair.

Salma Hayek's fans reassured her she looks good in whatever she wears

The Hollywood star posted a close-up photo of herself lounging in the sun, wearing natural makeup and with her hair tied up in a knot.

In the image, Salma's grey roots were visible, and the star made a point of highlighting them in the caption. "The white hair of wisdom," she wrote.

Fans were quick to praise the image, with one writing: "This is so pretty," while another wrote: "You are a natural beauty." A third joked: "I must be very wise then."

Salma has spent the past few weeks in Greece with her family

The 54-year-old has been sharing some beautiful snapshots from her Greek getaway with her fans on social media over the past few weeks.

During her time there, Salma celebrated her 54th birthday, and most recently, her daughter Valentina turned 13.

The doting mum paid tribute to her only child by sharing a throwback photo of her holding her as a baby, describing her as her "my shining star".

The Frida actress soaking up the sun in Greece

The actress shares Valentina with husband Francois-Henri Pinault, and this month opened up about her family's experience at the start of lockdown in an interview with the Telegraph.

Admitting that Valentina found it hard being away from her friends, she said: "Lockdown was very difficult for teenagers.

"My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. she also really missed her friends."

