Natalie Lowe has given her followers a quick update on her new life! The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who recently confirmed she was leaving the UK with her family, has arrived safely in her native Australia.

After 40 hours of travelling, the professional dancer and her husband James Knibbs - as well as their baby son Jack – are now self-isolating in a hotel for two weeks before they will be reunited with Natalie's family.

Sharing a sweet family photo, the 40-year-old star revealed: "So here we are!! Over 40 hours of travelling via Germany, Japan and finally to Australia.

"Then escorted straight off our plane by people in head-to-toe PPE, questioned in great detail by airport officials about who we've been in contact with etc, taken onto a coach designated for those with families and then dropped at our assigned accommodation for the next 14 days that will include two COVID tests each before we can hopefully leave."

Heaping praise on the staff, Natalie added: "The staff here are great and do help to remove any fears or concerns, although when they knock on your door to drop meals off you'd think they were Olympic sprinters the speed of them trying not to get near you.

The Strictly star shared this snap of her family

"Wow to say Oz is treating this virus serious is an understatement. But at least we've arrived in Sydney, and despite having serious jet lag while being stuck in one room with hubby and an 11-month-old, I appreciate it could be much worse and we’re going to try and make the best of the next couple of weeks. Wish us luck."

Last month, the star revealed that she and her loved ones were leaving the UK for Australia. Natalie had confessed she found being apart from her parents "increasingly difficult" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The family have moved to Australia

"As I've told you guys about before, I've found some aspects of the past few months increasingly difficult, especially being so far away from my parents and not being able to hug them in nearly a year," she said at the time. "I know everyone has been going through their own battles, and for me not having them close during this time and being able to witness Jack’s first year has been tough.

"Because of this, and a few things falling into place with work, we’re going to be moving to Australia for the next few months!!!" However, it appears the move is not a permanent one as Natalie insisted she and her family will return to the UK "at some point".

